Perdue Foods, in cooperation with USDA, has voluntarily recalled 68,244 pounds or approximately 49,632 bags of frozen, fully cooked organic gluten free chicken breast nuggets under the PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® Organics brand because of the potential that a small number of packages may contain pieces of wood.

The recall is isolated to only PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® Organics brand Gluten Free chicken breast nuggets. These items were produced in October of 2018 with a "Best If Used By Date" of 10/25/2019 and UPC product bar code of 72745-80656. The package also lists an Establishment number of "P-33944."

There have been no reports of injury associated with this product. “After a thorough investigation, we strongly believe this to be an isolated incident, as only a minimal amount of these packages has the potential to contain pieces of wood. Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to recall all packages of PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® Organics Gluten Free Chicken Breast Nuggets produced during the same product run,” said Jeff Shaw, Perdue's Vice President for Quality Assurance.

If you have any of these packages in your home, please do not consume the product and contact Perdue Foods at 877-727-3447 for a full refund of your purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you have additional concerns, please contact Perdue Foods or visit the USDA website.